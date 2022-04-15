Angela Booth

Job hunting? How to write about yourself

Your executive bio and your résumé: what’s the difference?

The terms résumé and CV (curriculum vitae) are often used interchangeably. They’re factual summaries of your education, employment, and skills, usually a page or two in length, created when you’re applying for a job.

A résumé is targeted to an employer, and emphasizes those elements of your background which are most relevant to the position you want. As stated, a résumé is factual, without embellishments; it often contains specific keywords and skills, so that it can be found online, or via a company’s applicant tracking app.

An executive bio on the other hand, tells a story about you. Unlike a résumé, it’s written to entertain, as well as inform. Although it’s written in the third person (you refer to yourself as “Jill Smith”, rather than “I”) an executive bio is written conversationally: it sounds like your voice.

Read the complete article.

 

