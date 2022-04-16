Love writing fiction? Discover why you should consider ghostwriting

Are you a fiction author? You have skills

There’s a thriving market for ghostwriters, especially for fiction.

Here’s why: Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP.) Amazon isn’t just an online store. It’s a massive global machine, which can be leveraged to buy and sell just about anything. Traders buy ghostwritten books; they market and sell them on Amazon.

If you can write a novel in a popular genre, you can make a steady income. You don’t even need to write a complete novel. Some ghostwriters make a good income selling concepts: ideas for novels. A concept may be accompanied by an outline, but the buyer is paying for the idea. He’ll hire someone to write it: another ghostwriter who costs less than you do.

So, dear fiction author, let’s look at some reasons you might develop a ghostwriting income.

Read the article.