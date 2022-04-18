Make writing easier and get results

Always keep your audience in mind. To get results, you’re always writing for one person—even if you hope your self-published book will be read by thousands.

Writing for one person helps if you want to get results. After all, it’s always one person who’s reading your email, your profile, or your book.

The person (audience) might be your:

Next door neighbor, who turns his music up to full volume at midnight;

Boss, who promised you a raise three years ago;

New client, to welcome him to your business;

Potential reader, who’s interested in your book, and is reading your nonfiction or fiction blurb on Amazon.

Talking is natural, but when it comes to writing, you can freeze up. Writing needs to be as natural as chatting to someone.

