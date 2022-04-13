Need ideas for writing or marketing?

Angela Booth

Write first (brain dump), then brainstorm

I like brain dumps; they warm you up, so that your brainstorming is more productive. That said, don’t expect instant results from brainstorming. In my experience, your best ideas arrive a few hours after a brainstorming session.

Create mind maps for brainstorming as well as for research.

After you’ve created a mind map from your brainstorming session, do something else for a few hours. When you return, view your research and brainstorm mind maps side by side—print them out. Studying the two maps may trigger ideas—again, often a few hours later.

