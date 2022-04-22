No time, no time: what if you could write anyway?

That got me thinking about my own writing process — and it helped me to change my process. I was in the habit of putting off writing, until I had at least an hour to devote to it. Over the past few months, finding that hour — even on a weekend — has been a hard challenge.

When I did manage to find an hour or two free, the thought of all that I had left to do on my current novel made me so tired that I decided to leave it. I couldn’t accomplish much in an hour — I couldn’t even reread what I’d written — so what was the point?

An easy writing process: 5o words

If you’ve been putting off writing too, until you have “more time”, here’s the process I decided on after our last meeting.

It’s simple: all I need to do is write 50 words a day.

That’s it. That’s the entire process, and I’ve been following it for just over two weeks. I’m thrilled.

Read the article.