Overwhelmed by book marketing? Use this secret (and sell more books)

Market your book while you’re writing to win readers (and make sales)
Let’s look at some tips which will help you to market your book while you’re writing it. Get creative. Turbo-charge your publishing plans.
Basics:
- News works better than blatant promotion—almost anything about your book can be newsworthy.
- Ask for help (example: “which cover is better?”): think engagement and social media.
- Images attract attention, so use them.
- Think content. Everything’s content. Your research is content, as are your notes, and of course your drafts.