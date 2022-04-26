Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« When you're writing a novel, and you HATE it | Main

Overwhelmed by book marketing? Use this secret (and sell more books)

Market your book while you’re writing to win readers (and make sales)

Let’s look at some tips which will help you to market your book while you’re writing it. Get creative. Turbo-charge your publishing plans.

Basics:

  • News works better than blatant promotion—almost anything about your book can be newsworthy.
  • Ask for help (example: “which cover is better?”): think engagement and social media.
  • Images attract attention, so use them.
  • Think content. Everything’s content. Your research is content, as are your notes, and of course your drafts.

Read the full article.

 

Posted by on April 26, 2022 in Publishing |

Tags: author, book promotion, marketing, social media

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts