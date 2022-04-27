Publishing nonfiction? Use this checklist to write a nonfiction book

Vital: please test all nonfiction ideas. Testing can save you months—even years.

Self-publishing: find problems and offer solutions—and TEST

We all have problems we’re not sure how to tackle. Or, perhaps we do know how to tackle a problem, but we want a simpler, better solution.

Self-publishing nonfiction books offers opportunities for any writer who can identify problems which many people have. The “many people” is key.

Testing an initial idea is key too. Rather than spending six months or a year writing a book you don’t know will sell, test.

Here’s how to test. Once you’ve found a problem, create an ebook, with one problem and one solution. Keep your ebook short. Think of it as creating a Minimum Viable Product (MVP.) If your ebook sells, you can expand your initial ebook into a longer book, which you can offer in many formats.

