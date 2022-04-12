Quick tips to help you to write short stories

In our writers’ group, we discussed publishing short fiction. Several of the group were concerned about genre.

Short fiction: which genre?

You can write short fiction for any genre you choose. Here’s an article with examples of short stories in many genres.

I’ve written short fiction under a pen name, as well as my own name. Short fiction is fun to write, especially for those periods when you’re overwhelmingly busy.

In addition to genre, we had questions about story length. How long is a short story?

1. Word count: decide on the length of your short fiction

Generally, short fiction is estimated at under 15,000 words. Once the word count approaches 20,000 words, you’re in novella territory.

The short story authors in our group all wrote stories under 8,000 words. Depending on your style of writing, this is a good length: you can tell the story and involve readers via emotion.

Read the complete article here.