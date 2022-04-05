Angela Booth

Short ebooks: boost your freelance writing income

Little ebooks: they sell, and people always need information and entertainment

I class “little ebooks” as any ebook, whether fiction or nonfiction, under 10,000 words. Your mileage may vary. A colleague’s published several dozen of them, all food-related, and all under 5,000 words.

She said: “Everyone eats. There’s a million topics in food and foodie fashions, and healthy food. Sure, people can get a lot of recipes online. But who wants to battle frustrating recipe webpages overrun by flashing, intrusive ads? They can buy a little ebook, and get just the info they want.”

But how does she sell her little ebooks?

In a long email message, with lots of tips (they’re gold, so I’ll be sharing them with you over the next few months), she said: “Although I started self-publishing my ebooks on the Amazon Kindle Store and wide, I’ve branched out. Now I make most of my income from writing white-label little ebooks for food-related businesses. For a recent ghostwriting gig, I wrote about yummy dessert smoothies.”

