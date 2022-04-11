Angela Booth

What to do when you're out of ideas: enhance your creativity today

Experiment: do something, then write

Experimenting is a no-brainer method of content creation. Although there’s extra work involved—you’ve got to conduct the experiment—you’re creating unique content.

Think about experiments you (or your clients) could create. These experiments needn’t take a lot of time and energy. They can be quick, or more complex.

A quick experiment: use A/B testing to test headlines, in advertising, or in content. These itty bitty experiments always teach you something, and give you material for content creation.

Longer experiments are useful too. For example, perhaps you’re working with a freelance writing client and discover that his top competitors are on Instagram, but your client isn’t. You ask the “what’s the problem?” question and decide that yes, it may be a problem for your client—he could be missing out on sales.

Read the complete article.

 

