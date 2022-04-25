When you're writing a novel, and you HATE it

Writing a novel: it’s not a bad novel just because you feel uncomfortable

Please be aware that every novelist hates his novel sometimes while he’s writing. Chances are the novel’s fine. Occasionally, the novel is more than fine.

One of the authors in our writing group told us a story about a novel she almost trashed three years ago. Someone talked her down, and the novel was published. To date, it’s her most popular and best selling novel.

She said: “a writer whom I respect told me to keep writing, no matter what. She said that this was about me, not about the book, and that the book would be fine… It was. Suddenly, my inspiration came back.”

Read the full article.