Write and achieve: writing makes goals real

If you want to achieve your goals, why is it important to write them down?

Achieve your goals: start by putting your goals in writing

You’ve heard about SMART goalsSpecific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound. Use the SMART goals strategy to define your goals, but don’t stop there. The more you write about your goals, the more real they will become to you, and the more ideas you’ll get to help you to achieve them.

Here’s an excellent quote to inspire you from motivational guru Denis Waitley:

The reason most people never reach their goals is that they don’t define them, learn about them, or even seriously consider them as believable or achievable.

Start by creating one major SMART goal.

Read the full article.

