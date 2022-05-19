Easy ways to start writing fiction (as a complete beginner)

Want to write fiction? When a friend asked me how she could get started with fiction, I was glad I’d kept some notes from a writers’ group meeting a couple of years ago. I passed the notes on to her.

Is there a specific requirement for fiction authors that’s essential? Our group agreed that it’s this: you must have the desire to write.

If you want to write fiction, it’s a good indication you CAN

A writer in our group said, “if you want to write, you can. And if you keep writing and studying, you’ll improve.”

What about “talent?” Some people are better with words and making up stories than others. However, your desire to write will help you to persist. Without persistence, talent means little.

Let’s look at some ways to get started.