Fiction and your plot: questions to help

Plot fiction: how much time do you need to invest in plotting?

Today, writing novels can seem like a job. We’re all encouraged to write more. Whether we have one loyal fan, or thousands, they want to know how the book’s coming along, and when it will be published. After someone asks you for the third time, saying “I’m working on the plot” can sound as if you’re wasting time.

So how do you know when you just need to knuckle down, and work on the first draft of your novel?

Here are five questions to ask yourself. If you know the answers, you’re (probably) ready to start writing.

1. What’s the point of your book?

For me, the “point” is always the genre. Once I know the genre, I’m happy. However, the genre can change. I’m working on a mystery series. It started out as a cozy mystery series , because I love reading cozies — Agatha Christie et al.

Read the article.