Fiction: can't figure out the pacing? Try this, it's easy

Basically, pacing refers to balance, and weight: how many words you spend on something. Let’s say your main character has entered a church. She’s feeling distraught. You carefully describe the pews, the kneelers, the stained glass.

When you use a lot of words on something in fiction, readers pay attention. If the church isn’t important, minimize the words. You don’t need a lot of words to set the scene. However, if the church with its pews and stained glass is important (because the killer is sitting in a pew, but the character is unaware), then you can use the number of words it takes give the right weight to the scene.

Pacing in your novel: are you paying attention?

It’s easy to get sidetracked when we’re writing. We fail to consider pacing at all, much less pay attention to it.

Before we know it, we’re spending words on minor characters, and a subplot has become more important than our plot.

Discover this simple strategy to keep your pacing on track.