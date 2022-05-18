Fiction ideas: fun ways to get ideas for your new novel

Let’s look at ways you can find ideas for your next novel.

1. Start writing titles — kickstart your creativity

Not sure what to write, or even in which genre you’d like to write? Years ago I read a book on writing by bestselling novelist Dean Koontz.

Koontz doesn’t outline. He’s a pantser. He just starts writing. When he wants to start a new book, he begins by writing titles. He lists them down the page, until something clicks.

Then he starts writing the book. I’ve tried that method before, so I’m going to try it again. It works.

