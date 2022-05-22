Fiction or nonfiction, this is your most powerful writing tool

A few months ago, we devoted a writer’s group meeting to journaling. Although many authors favored bullet journals, others used an all-purpose writing journal, and a couple of authors favored project-specific journals: when they started a book, they created a journal for it.

Your book journal: paper or digital?

For me, the big advantage of a paper notebook is that I can carry it with me everywhere. A close friend tells me that she “blogs” her book in the Notes app on her phone. Whatever works for you is best for you.

You may even decide to turn your journal into a book, as many famous authors have done.

Let’s look at some of the book journaling tips we discussed in our group.

