Good and evil in fictional characters YOU can create

If you want to create drama in your fiction however (and you should, because your job is to entertain), consider evil. It’s a useful device.

Want to create drama? Go for evil (but beware of melodrama)

Think about people in everyday life. People at school, at work, or among your family and friends. Are any evil? Perhaps not. It’s hard to see evil, especially if you consider the devil a mythical creature, and think that anyone behaving badly just needs understanding and compassion.

Whether you believe in evil or not, for the sake of your fiction, imagine that evil exists, and that fictional characters can be evil.

