Ideas for a bullet journal: get organized

One bullet journal or many?

Initially, I started with a single bullet journal:

I followed the BuJo system religiously for almost a year, trying to put my entire life into a bullet journal. It stopped working for me. I found it too distracting to have my day job, my personal stuff, and my novels, all in the same Leuchtturm A5 hardcover notebook. After racing through notebooks alarmingly quickly — when I got to two notebooks a month, I gave up. In the time I was copying Collections to new notebooks, I could have written a new chapter.

If you’re just starting out with the bullet journal system, I recommend using a single journal, until you realize that you need more.

Read the article here.

 

bullet journal ideas, get organized, planning

