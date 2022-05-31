If you're a self-publishing author, and can't find time to write

Manage your Work In Process (WIP)

Think about the term: “self-publishing author.”

“Self-publishing”: that’s just the adjective.

“Author” is the noun: it’s what’s important and it’s YOU.

You write, then everything follows on from that.

Many authors, just as Mel did, forget about the “author” part when they’re wrangling book covers, social media, paid advertising, et al. However, author is the operative word. It’s what you do. Everything else is just details; they can be managed. But not if you stop writing.

Your process:

Write;

Edit;

Publish.

Fit in everything else somewhere. Mel does a lot of the “extra” work on her phone, while she’s waiting for her kids to come out of school, or while’s she’s air-frying potatoes for dinner.

