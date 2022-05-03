Improve all your writing: try this

By the way, enrollments for our new writing class are now open. When Writing Means Business: Write To Persuade, Inform And Sell grew out of the original “Write More” class.

If you find any form of writing a challenge, this class is for you.

Here’s the first question I asked in the poll: how has your enhanced productivity made a difference?

Most of the responses boiled down to one thing: they received—or discovered—more opportunities. Their lives changed in ways they could never have predicted.

A couple of the students were offered full-time marketing positions, for example. Several found new and better jobs. The freelancers built up their client list—and their waiting list. The authors published more.

Click for details.