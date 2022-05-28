Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Outlining fiction: look for ways to add plot twists | Main

Improve your fiction: scene building tips you mustn't miss

1. Big scenes, little scenes—and scenes you don’t need

When you’re reading, before you start editing, think about your BIG scenes: the essential scenes. A novel may have five big scenes—scenes you can’t avoid, because if you avoid them, the reader will feel cheated.

In a romance, the meeting between the hero and heroine is a big scene; in a whodunit, you may drop clues or red herrings in big scenes.

Turning point scenes are big scenes too. The climax is your biggest scene; everything in your novel needs to build toward it.

For each scene, consider:

  • The rule of three—character, plot, and emotion.
  • The goal of the scene. Every character in a scene has a goal. Ensure that the reader understands the viewpoint character’s goal for the scene.
  • Dialogue and subtext.
  • Change. At the end of the scene, your viewpoint character has changed in some way.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on May 28, 2022 in Fiction |

Tags: characters, edit your novel, scenes

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts