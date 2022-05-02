Angela Booth

New class: When Writing Means Business: Write To Persuade, Inform And Sell

The class helps you to write easily, naturally, and powerfully. 

The class will help:

  • Anyone who needs to write as part of their job—writing skills will help you to climb the corporate ladder.

  • A professional writer, who’s trying making a living from writing, or would like to. You might be a blogger, a new copywriter, or content creator, or an agency owner.

  • Perhaps you’re an entrepreneur: you want to build a business focused on your creative skills.

  • Maybe you’re building a startup. There’s a lot of writing involved in getting backers, writing business plans, and getting attention for a new business.

  • Anyone who’s writing a book, whether fiction or nonfiction.

