New class: When Writing Means Business: Write To Persuade, Inform And Sell

The class helps you to write easily, naturally, and powerfully.
The class will help:
-
Anyone who needs to write as part of their job—writing skills will help you to climb the corporate ladder.
-
A professional writer, who’s trying making a living from writing, or would like to. You might be a blogger, a new copywriter, or content creator, or an agency owner.
-
Perhaps you’re an entrepreneur: you want to build a business focused on your creative skills.
-
Maybe you’re building a startup. There’s a lot of writing involved in getting backers, writing business plans, and getting attention for a new business.
-
Anyone who’s writing a book, whether fiction or nonfiction.