New freelance writer? Get gigs now

A big tip: it takes time to build a freelance writing business; you need to become known for what you do. So, although there are more opportunities than ever, you need to be patient.

When you market your freelance business, focus on education: what you do, why you do it, how it fixes clients’ problems.

Freelance writing: they don’t know they need you

I suggest you focus your marketing activities on educating prospects, because:

  • A potential client may not know he has a problem;
  • He may not realize that the problem is solvable; or
  • That you can fix the problem.

Let’s look at four savvy ideas to get freelance writing gigs—fast.

Read the complete article here.

 

