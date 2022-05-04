New writing class: enrollments open now (special offering)

New writing class: enrollments open

Today, people who’ve never considered themselves writers need to write either as part of their job, or to communicate efficiently at a distance. Angela Booth’s new class, When Writing Means Business: Write To Persuade, Inform And Sell, helps to build powerful communication skills, especially for those who feel they “can’t write.”

Angela said: “The class aims to unlock creativity and helps members to get the results they want from their writing. We cover tricks and strategies anyone can use to become more productive and skilled, no matter what form of writing they do.”

Initially, Angela offered the class several times a year to her personal coaching students. Its success prompted her to make it widely available.

Read the press release.