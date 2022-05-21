No sales? Boost your business (you're not failing, it's just a slump)

If your writing business is in a slump, think about what you did three months ago. You need to be aware of business cycles, but nothing impacts your business as much as your daily writing and daily marketing… And you’ll see the full effects of these activities in 90 days.

Let’s look at three powerful and practical ways to conquer a slump.

1. You’re in charge: plan, then execute your plans

Planning is always essential.

Try this: estimate where you’d like your business to be in three months. How many bookings? Clients? Sales? Create a couple of goals.

Try the WOOP process for goal setting.

Read the post.