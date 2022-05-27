Outlining fiction: look for ways to add plot twists

Aim for three major plot twists and look for ways to build towards them

You’ll need a plot twist at:

The end of Act 1 (the end of the setup phase of your novel);

The midpoint; and the

“All is lost!” point at around 80% of the novel.

I like to create placeholder documents for these scenes as soon as possible after I start writing. I add an exploding bomb icon to the documents in Scrivener’s binder so that I’ll stay aware of them.

Ideally you’ll create cliffhangers along the way, but start building towards these major twists as soon as you can.

Think of these three twists as refueling depots. Your story explodes into a new direction.

