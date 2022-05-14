Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Fiction and your plot: questions to help | Main

Plotting woes? Give your plots a boost, as many authors have done

Try these tips to get inspired, as Shakespeare did.

1. Try a fairy tale retelling: twist it into your own version

Here’s a list of Grimm’s fairy tales. Choose one story, and read it several times.

Think about the story.

What’s its inner meaning? Please do NOT look up morals of these tales. You don’t want anyone else’s ideas, you want your own interpretation, the more twisted the better… Once you have that, you can muse on the characters in the tale, and their situation.

Change the story’s era. Place it in a modern or historical setting, or a completely fantastical setting, your choice.

Read the complete article.

Posted by on May 14, 2022 in Creativity |

Tags: plot a novel, plot fiction, readymade plots

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts