Plotting woes? Give your plots a boost, as many authors have done

Try these tips to get inspired, as Shakespeare did.

1. Try a fairy tale retelling: twist it into your own version

Here’s a list of Grimm’s fairy tales. Choose one story, and read it several times.

Think about the story.

What’s its inner meaning? Please do NOT look up morals of these tales. You don’t want anyone else’s ideas, you want your own interpretation, the more twisted the better… Once you have that, you can muse on the characters in the tale, and their situation.

Change the story’s era. Place it in a modern or historical setting, or a completely fantastical setting, your choice.

