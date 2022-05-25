Questions about plotting fiction? Use this checklist

Let’s look at the plotting checklist; the essential elements of your plot, no matter the genre.

1. Your characters want what they want (and they’re determined to get it)

Everyone wants something. Some people create goals, others don’t. Whether we create goals or not, we have needs; many of these needs were established in childhood. We may not acknowledge these needs, ever—we may disregard them, then wonder why we’re unhappy.

Unlike real people however, fictional characters know what they want and you need to establish their wants/ goals on the page.

Readers respond to characters who have goals and struggle to achieve them; it develops suspense.

Establish goals for your minor characters, as well as for your major characters. Classic novels, which are read and enjoyed decade after decade, have well-established major AND minor characters who want something… This leads to conflict (see below.)

