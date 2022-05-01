Rescue your unfinished book

Can you edit your book, even if you haven’t finished it?

Of course you can. Start by assessing what you have, and what your book needs, so that you can finish it and publish it.

The steps below will work for both fiction and nonfiction; I recommend them to my book coaching clients.

Edit your book: can you publish immediately?

Your book may be ready to publish now:

If you’re writing fiction, could you create a novella or a short story from some of the content?

Could you create one or more short ebooks from your unfinished nonfiction book?

Read the article.