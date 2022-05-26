Angela Booth

Self-publishing: build your catalogue, make more sales

THREE PROGRAMS, THREE STRATEGIES, IN ONE UNIQUE OFFERING

Whatever else you’re writing and selling:

  • Write short fiction (and nonfiction too, if you wish.)
  • BUNDLE your ebooks.
  • Write mysteries, because readers love them.

Regarding mysteries, be aware that you can combine genres. Writing romance? Write a romantic mystery. Writing fantasy? Write a magical mystery. The combinations of genres are endless, limited only by what you like to read and write and your imagination.

Of course, every author is an individual, with unique challenges. Mentoring helps you to leapfrog your challenges, often within hours.

Discover Savvy Self-Publishing Strategies.

 

