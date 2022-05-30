Self-publishing sales: an easy way to sell more books

You’re a self-publishing author: sell your books on your own website

When I suggest selling books from their own website, authors are confused. “Yes, but…” they protest, why make sales from their website when their books are already selling on Amazon, et al?

In a word, dear author: money. Many of my self-publishing students, even those with tiny websites, find that they make money from website sales.

Another reason: competition. There’s huge competition on the major book retailing websites. When a visitor arrives at your site, he’s there for a reason. You may have an itty bitty audience, but on your website, there’s no competition for sales.

