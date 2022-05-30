Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write a short story: which genre? | Main | Ghostwriting: get paid to write books »

Self-publishing sales: an easy way to sell more books

You’re a self-publishing author: sell your books on your own website

When I suggest selling books from their own website, authors are confused. “Yes, but…” they protest, why make sales from their website when their books are already selling on Amazon, et al?

In a word, dear author: money. Many of my self-publishing students, even those with tiny websites, find that they make money from website sales.

Another reason: competition. There’s huge competition on the major book retailing websites. When a visitor arrives at your site, he’s there for a reason. You may have an itty bitty audience, but on your website, there’s no competition for sales.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on May 30, 2022 in Self-publishing |

Tags: book marketing, book sales, self-publishing

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts