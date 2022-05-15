Short stories: how do you sell them?

You’ve written a short story. How do you sell it?

FWIW, here’s what I do:

I decide on a genre and a theme a for a series of five to ten short stories. For example: romance (genre) Valentine’s Day (theme).

Immediately I finish each short story in the series I publish it on Amazon KDP;

When the series is done, I compile the short stories into a collection, and publish that.

BTW, I don’t unpublish any of the short stories after I publish the collection. Moreover, I publish the collection immediately after I publish the final story in the series.

Here’s why I do this: impact — I find that I sell more this way. (Your mileage may vary.)

Read the article.