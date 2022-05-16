Angela Booth

Skimpy fiction: fixes for when your novel is too short

Some fixes...

1. Easy: add another character or two — develop a subplot

The more people you add, the more plot. If you can see a way of adding another character, and their story, while braiding it into what you have, you’re golden.

A subplot needs to tie into the main plot somehow; it should enhance the plot, and offer opportunities to deepen characterization.

For example, let’s say that you’re writing a cozy mystery. Your sleuth is a veterinary surgeon in a small town, who discovers that a client (human) has been murdered. You’ve got several suspects, and your sleuth is on the trail of the killer.

You’d like your cozy to be “bigger” so you decide that your sleuth is in the middle of a divorce (subplot). Her ex cheated on her (the ex is a new character.) Her state of mind impacts her sleuthing (characterization). At the end of the novel, she’s solved the mystery and has learned a lot about herself, and life.

