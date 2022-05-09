Angela Booth

Struggling with a novel? A mind map can help

Mind mapping helps you to relax and write your novel

Writing a novel is stressful at every stage:

  • When you’re starting your novel you’ll make dozens of decisions. Character names, their appearance and relationships, as well as plotting essentials;
  • Once all your characters are on stage, you need to make more decisions. Who wants what, and when? Are Fred’s eyes blue, or brown? If Jennifer’s a doormat, she’s not likely to be able to stand up to a home intruder…
  • And on, and on.

Do yourself a favor, and add important information to a mind map. As well as acting as a memory aid, your mind map sparks creative ideas. You can attach notes and images to your maps, too; they’ll help you to develop fresh insights.

Try these tips.

 

Tags: creativity, mind mapping, writing fiction

