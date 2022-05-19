Angela Booth

Subplots: should you create a subplot in your current novel?

Let’s look at some tips to help you to use subplots to improve your novel.

1. Illuminate your main character with a subplot

In my current novel, a contemporary romance, my heroine’s sworn off men, because of bad experiences she’s had. A subplot: her sister’s husband has moved in with his mistress.

Since my main character’s oblivious to her own contributions to her relationship problems, her interference in her sister’s separation helps her to understand herself. She thinks she knows exactly what her sister should do, but her interference turns out badly.

To create a useful subplot, tie the subplot to your main character’s arc.

