Unfinished novel? Finish your novel (finally) with these tips

Create a book journal, and carry it with you

Do you have a stash of blank notebooks? If you don’t, you may need to buy a couple of cheap notebooks to try this strategy.

Here’s the strategy: whenever you begin a new book, begin a book journal for it.

A bullet journal journal works well for this:

Your journal keeps you on track. Even if you can’t write for a few days or a week, it reminds you of characters and plot, and becomes a repository for your brainstorms and ideas.

Most importantly, your bullet journal saves you time.

Carry your book journal with you. Read it while you’re waiting for a meeting to start, or while you’re waiting for the kids during their ballet lessons or soccer practice.

