Use your imagination to power your fiction, from first draft to final edit

Fiction is entertainment, above all.

The big risk is that we become so caught up in our characters and plotting, that we lose our original inspiration. If you keep emotion, senses, and scenes in mind, your fiction will be entertaining. More to the point, you’ll enjoy writing, because you’re allowing your creativity free rein.

Let’s look at some tips to help.

1. When you’re writing fiction, follow your emotions

Emotions lead to imagination; mental images—you see things in your imagination.

Here’s an example. Let’s say it’s midnight. You’re in a large, unfamiliar house alone; the house is out in the country, miles from anywhere. Perhaps you’re staying with friends; or it’s a vacation rental. Whatever. You’re alone. Something woke you… What do you feel? Are you seeing images in your mind?

