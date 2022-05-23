Want to create fictional characters who sell your books?

If you’re writing fiction, you need to observe everything. Not only with your eyes, but with all your senses. Start training yourself to pay attention: use your journal, and write down what you see, hear, touch, taste and smell.

Here’s why: the power of your fiction is in the details.

When you use detail, via a viewpoint character, readers will believe in your character. And if you want to sell more books, you must create characters in whom readers believe.

We’ve discussed writing in series if you want to sell more books:

When you write a series… you create the series’ “world” once, then you can use it for each subsequent novel in the series.

