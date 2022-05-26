Angela Booth

Want to make money using your writing skills? Popular questions

Think about the kind of freelance writing you’d like to do. If you’re a blogger, you might offer blogging services. Or, if you’re a self-publishing author, you might offer fiction ghostwriting services.

However, every writing business has challenges.

If you’re a freelance writer, you’re trading your hours for income, much like a job. You’ll always be limited by hours. You can’t manufacture more hours. However, as your experience grows, you can charge more for your services.

Alternatively, you can create products, such as books. Authors can sell their books forever. So, you’re no longer trading hours for dollars.

Every writing business is different. This brings us to another very popular question: how long does it take to set up a writing business?

