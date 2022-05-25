Write from go to whoa: end procrastination for good

When I mentor new freelance writers, I remind them that everything takes longer when you’re starting out. You’re learning. Within a month or two, you’ll complete a task which previously took you an hour in ten minutes.

When you’re a new writer, you’re learning as you’re earning

I wish I were a new writer today—I envy you, because you can earn while you learn. Hop onto one of the freelance marketplaces, and start bidding. Alternatively, get your own freelance gigs by sending pitches.

Once you’ve got a gig or two, it’s time to complete them, so you can move on to the next gig.

Start with this workflow: customize it to make it your own.

Read the article, and use the workflow to end procrastination.