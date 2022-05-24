Your novel: have you created a timeline?

What happened when? Your novel’s timeline saves time

A timeline of your novel is vital for every genre. In the Mystery and Thriller genres timelines are essential.

For example, in your mystery, your sleuth will want to know where all the suspects were (and whether they have an alibi) at the moment the murder occurred.

Over the years, I’ve used apps and spreadsheets to maintain a timeline, but for me, they were overkill. A BuJo “Timeline Collection” turns out to be all I need; it might be all you need too.

You can set up your timeline as a simple list. Alternatively, you can create diagrams. Either way, a quick glance at your timeline orients you while you’re writing. (And when it’s time to revise, too.)

Read the article.