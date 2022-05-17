Your successful freelance writing business: start today

You’ll build your brand with everything you do, so aim for reliability and professionalism, always.

Think about your readership (platform) too. A readership helps you in many ways. When you’re building your business, be aware of this. When someone chides you for “wasting time” on a blog, you can respond (loftily or smugly, your choice): “I’m investing in my business… I’m building my brand and platform.”

Let’s look at some powerful strategies you can use.

1. As much as possible, write what you enjoy

When you write what you enjoy you’ll write more. You’ll also be more creative.

Writing prolifically is essential these days; not only when you write for others, but also when you create your own projects. As much as possible, diversify your writing. Also, consider creating “write once and keep selling” projects, such as books.

Read the article.