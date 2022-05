I get lots of questions about developing a writing process. Specifically, do you have to write every day?

Usually I respond with something like—it’s easier when you do.

Many people have been credited with this quote, from Franz Liszt who said it in 1894:

“If I miss one day’s practice, I notice it. If I miss two days’ practice, the critics notice it. If I miss three days’ practice, the public notices it.”

