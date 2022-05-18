You're a writer: you hate self-promotion... But here's how to make it work

How to sell your writing if you hate it: fake it until it’s fun for you

Here’s what helped me. I pretended that I loved writing copy for my own material.

In short, I faked it. Then finally, I began to enjoy it.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to sell your writing.

1. Get attention, without clickbait: give people a reason to read your ad

Have you heard of AIDA, the copywriter’s favorite acronym? It stands for Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action.

If you’re writing online, whether you’re writing ads or not, you need to win attention.

If you’re blogging, try to avoid headlines such as: “Jane Smith’s new book is amazing” or “Book recommendation (name of book)”. Neither headline is inspiring.

Read the article.