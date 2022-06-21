Available now: new book marketing solution

In response to her students’ requests, Angela recently developed a professional, “done for you” book marketing service. It includes basic copy and content: a tagline, blurb, and keywords, as well as a customized marketing strategy and plan. She says the service is for authors who need help, and find that hiring a book publicist is beyond their reach.

Angela said: “Book Marketing, Done For You, kickstarts marketing for authors. They have the framework: a strategy and plan, plus basic marketing collateral. My students tell me that it’s motivating, and makes marketing more enjoyable. They procrastinate less, because they become more enthusiastic about their books.”

All authors are different. For those with small budgets, Angela focuses on developing zero-cost plans. On the other hand, for authors with a marketing budget, Angela suggests advertising options, and helps with targeting and other essential advice.

Learn more about Book Marketing, Done For You.