Book marketing: use the news

Your book is news; so is anything related to it

When I’m mentoring social media professionals, I encourage them to think: news.

News sells. Be informative, rather than overtly promotional. Tip: subscribe to the Publishers Lunch newsletter; it’s free, and helps you to start thinking of your book as news.

News to be aware of and promote:

Announce your book: fiction or nonfiction? What’s it about? Why are you writing it? Progress?

You’re writing a specific book. It has a genre if it’s fiction, and subjects if it’s nonfiction. Anything related to those genres/ subjects is newsworthy, so talk about the news on your blog and on social media.

Always be positive and upbeat. Everyone has challenges. Treat your challenges as positive experiences.

Discover more ways to market your book.