Book marketing: use the news

 Your book is news; so is anything related to it

When I’m mentoring social media professionals, I encourage them to think: news.

News sells. Be informative, rather than overtly promotional. Tip: subscribe to the Publishers Lunch newsletter; it’s free, and helps you to start thinking of your book as news.

News to be aware of and promote:

  • Announce your book: fiction or nonfiction? What’s it about? Why are you writing it? Progress?
  • You’re writing a specific book. It has a genre if it’s fiction, and subjects if it’s nonfiction. Anything related to those genres/ subjects is newsworthy, so talk about the news on your blog and on social media.
  • Always be positive and upbeat. Everyone has challenges. Treat your challenges as positive experiences.

Discover more ways to market your book.

 

 

