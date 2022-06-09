Book marketing: use the news

Your book is news; so is anything related to it
When I’m mentoring social media professionals, I encourage them to think: news.
News sells. Be informative, rather than overtly promotional. Tip: subscribe to the Publishers Lunch newsletter; it’s free, and helps you to start thinking of your book as news.
News to be aware of and promote:
- Announce your book: fiction or nonfiction? What’s it about? Why are you writing it? Progress?
- You’re writing a specific book. It has a genre if it’s fiction, and subjects if it’s nonfiction. Anything related to those genres/ subjects is newsworthy, so talk about the news on your blog and on social media.
- Always be positive and upbeat. Everyone has challenges. Treat your challenges as positive experiences.
