Book marketing with a tiny (or zero) budget

“Free” marketing on social media: focus on engagement, and then promotion

I love free marketing on social media because I enjoy blogging, and I enjoy Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.

Considering free social media marketing?

Here’s what’s important:

  1. Engagement: social media is social, so you need to spend time on your chosen platform engaging and making friends;
  2. Promotion: you need to ensure that you have a message for your marketing, and you stick to that message. (This can be a real challenge.)

