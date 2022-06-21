Book marketing with a tiny (or zero) budget

“Free” marketing on social media: focus on engagement, and then promotion
I love free marketing on social media because I enjoy blogging, and I enjoy Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.
Considering free social media marketing?
Here’s what’s important:
- Engagement: social media is social, so you need to spend time on your chosen platform engaging and making friends;
- Promotion: you need to ensure that you have a message for your marketing, and you stick to that message. (This can be a real challenge.)