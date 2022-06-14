Bored with blogging? Get inspired

When words are too hard, start with an image
Studies show that art inspires creativity. Images trigger your subconscious mind:
Images are powerful. Great art arouses emotions. You can use images to trigger your imaginative mind state.
Explore Pinterest, or use an image editor to create images.
A mind map helps you to become more creative and innovative… (and) develop unexpected ideas. Whenever you run out of ideas, or your thinking is stale and predictable, create a mind map.
