Bored with blogging? Get inspired

When words are too hard, start with an image

Studies show that art inspires creativity. Images trigger your subconscious mind:

Images are powerful. Great art arouses emotions. You can use images to trigger your imaginative mind state.

Explore Pinterest, or use an image editor to create images.

Mind maps help too:

A mind map helps you to become more creative and innovative… (and) develop unexpected ideas. Whenever you run out of ideas, or your thinking is stale and predictable, create a mind map.

 

Discover additional ideas to inspire blogging.

 

 

blog inspiration, freelance blogging, small business blogging

