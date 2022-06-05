Angela Booth

Build your writing business: Trello can help

Let’s look at some tips to help you to use this app for your business.

1. Writing fiction? Plot novels (and even complete series) with Trello

Over the years, I’ve used many tools to help me to develop plots, but I always come back to Trello. Not only does this app make it much easier to check where you are in your plot at a glance, you can track your progress with your characters’ arcs and much more.

2. Blogging? Use Trello to manage your content calendar and finances too

Are you blogging for yourself and/ or for clients? Trello can keep all your content calendars — and your finances — manageable.

Add the Calendar power-up to a board and drag and drop your content ideas from one list to another. You can also keep track of client invoicing and other bookkeeping.

Read the article.

 

Tags: apps, GTD, professional writing

